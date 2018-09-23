Tackling climate change to be key talking point at UN summit

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 file photo, a resident stands on the roof of her house amidst flooding brought about by Typhoon Mangkhut which barreled into northeastern Philippines during the weekend and inundated low-lying areas in its 900-kilometer wide cloud band, in Calumpit township, Bulacan province north of Manila, Philippines. With global temperatures rising, superstorms taking their deadly toll and a year-end deadline to firm up the Paris climate deal, leaders at this year’s U.N. General Assembly are feeling a sense of urgency to keep up the momentum on combating climate change. Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 Bullit Marquez, file AP Photo