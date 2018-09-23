Maldives’ provisional elections results show opposition win

Maldives’ opposition presidential candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, third left, and his running mate Faisal Naseem, third right, pose for photographers as they celebrate their victory in the presidential election in Male, Maldives, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. A longtime but little-known lawmaker, Solih declared victory at his party’s campaign headquarters in a contentious election widely seen as a referendum on the island nation’s young democracy. Mohamed Sharuhaan AP Photo