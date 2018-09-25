Woman says ex pressed for baby, didn’t know her plan to kill

FILE - This combination of file photos provided by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office in Fargo, N.D., shows William Hoehn, and his girlfriend Brooke Crews, the two people charged in connection with the murder of Savanna Greywind in North Dakota in August 2017. Greywind was eight months pregnant. Crews, ultimately admitted killing Greywind and cutting her baby from her womb. Hoehn, goes on trial Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, for conspiracy to commit murder. He has admitted helping cover up Greywind’s murder. (Cass County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)