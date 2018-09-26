Syrian official says S-300 defenses will give Israel pause

FILE In this file photo taken on Monday, May 9, 2016, Russian the S-300 air defense missile systems drive during the Victory Day military parade marking 71 years after the victory in WWII in Red Square in Moscow, Russia. Moscow will supply the Syrian government with modern S-300 missile defense systems following last week’s downing of a Russian plane, the Russian Defense Minister announced on Monday Sept. 24, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo