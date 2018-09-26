Jury stops deliberating for the day in ex-Texas cop’s trial

In this Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, photo, Mesquite police officer Derick Wiley is cross examined on the witness stand by prosecutor prosecutor Ryan Mitchell, right, in Criminal District Court 5 at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas. The jury began deliberating Wednesday in the trial of the former suburban Dallas police officer charged with aggravated assault in the shooting an unarmed black man, TV station WFAA reports. The Dallas Morning News via AP Tom Fox