Anita Hill says #MeToo movement can create lasting change

Anita Hill waves as she arrives for speech at the University of Utah Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Hill has been back in the spotlight since Christine Blasey Ford accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when the two were in high school. Hill’s 1991 testimony against Clarence Thomas riveted the nation. Thomas was confirmed anyway, but the hearing ushered in a new awareness of sexual harassment. Rick Bowmer AP Photo