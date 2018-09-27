Photos from Japanese space rovers show asteroid is ... rocky

This Sept. 23, 2018 image captured by Rover-1B, and provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) shows the surface of asteroid Ryugu. New photos taken on the surface of an asteroid show that it is (drumroll, please) ... rocky. It may be no surprise, but Japan space agency scientists and engineers are nonetheless thrilled by the images being sent to Earth by two jumping robotic rovers that they dropped onto an asteroid about 280 million kilometers (170 million miles) away. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency posted the latest photos on its website late Thursday, Sept. 27. (JAXA via AP)