LSU basketball player Wayde Sims shot to death

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2018, file photo, LSU forward Wayde Sims (44) defends against Vanderbilt forward Jeff Roberson (11) during an NCAA college basketball game, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU basketball player Wayde Sims has died after he was shot near the campus of another school in Baton Rouge. Police say in a news release that the 20-year-old Sims was shot around 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, near the campus of Southern University. Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Sims was taken to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound and died. The Advocate via AP, File Hilary Scheinuk