California extends Trump’s border mission by 6 months

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2010, file photo, California National Guard Sgt. Howard Schwenke stands in formation with California National Guard troops, who are part of Task Force Sierra, which is training for future deployment at the border along with Border Patrol Agents, near the California/Mexico border in San Diego. California Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, extended the state National Guard’s participation in President Donald Trump’s border deployment by six months, a low-key announcement that was made without any of the acrimony that characterized his early negotiations with the federal government. The California National Guard said in a press release that the mission will now run until the end of March 2019. The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP, File John Gibbins