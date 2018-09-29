Maldives election commission confirms opposition victory

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the president-elect of the Maldives interacts with his supporters during a gathering in Male, Maldives. The Maldives’ election commission on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 released the final results of this month’s presidential election, confirming the surprising opposition victory by longtime lawmaker Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. Eranga Jayawardena, File AP Photo