French say no more signs of life in Indonesia hotel rubble

A French rescuer joins his Indonesian counterparts as they check for survivors, as night falls at the heavily damaged Mercure hotel after a massive earthquake and tsunami hit Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Life is on hold for thousands living in tents and shelters in the Indonesian city hit by a powerful earthquake and tsunami, unsure when they’ll be able to rebuild and spending hours each day often futilely trying to secure necessities such as fuel for generators. Aaron Favila AP Photo