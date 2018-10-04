The U.S. Supreme Court is seen at near sunset in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018.
Nation & World

Key senators undecided as Senate poised to vote on Kavanaugh

By LISA MASCARO and ALAN FRAM Associated Press

October 04, 2018 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON

The Senate is taking a crucial vote Friday to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court. Key GOP senators remain undecided amid allegations of sexual misconduct and intense protests dividing the nation.

The 53-year-old judge made what were in effect closing arguments by acknowledging that he became "very emotional" when forcefully denying the allegations at a Judiciary Committee hearing last week. But in an op-ed published Thursday he insists he remains the same "hardworking, even-keeled" person as always.

Tensions are high at the Capitol, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing ahead with little room for error. Republicans have a slim 51-49 hold on the Senate. A final vote is expected Saturday.

