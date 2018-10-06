China backs Financial Times Hong Kong editor’s visa denial

The shadows of protesters are seen next to a red ribbon symbolizes the bottom line of the Chinese Communist Party during a protest in Hong Kong, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. The protesters staged a rally against Hong Kong’s government has refused to renew the work visa of Victor Mallet, a senior editor of the Financial Times, in what human rights activists say is the latest sign of a deteriorating human rights situation in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Vincent Yu AP Photo