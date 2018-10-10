US sees Venezuela government involvement in activist’s death

Luz Alban, the sister of opposition activist Fernando Alban, cries over the flag-draped casket containing his remains, during a solemn ceremony at the National Assembly headquarters, in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. International condemnation of Venezuela’s leadership poured in Tuesday following the suspicious death of the opposition activist authorities say evaded justice by throwing himself from the 10th floor of a police building. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo