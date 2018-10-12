Life-sized plastic whale to raise ocean pollution awareness

Artist Joel Deal Stockdill, left, works on a blue whale art piece made from discarded single-use plastic at Crissy Field Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in San Francisco. Artists are putting the finishing touches on an 82-foot-long (24-meter-long) blue whale made from discarded plastic that will be in display near San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge to raise awareness about ocean pollution. The Monterey Bay Aquarium said Friday a blue whale can weigh about 300,000 pounds, about the amount of plastic that ends up in the ocean every nine minutes. Eric Risberg AP Photo