Mourners pack funeral for 8 of 20 killed in NY limo crash

Mourners enter St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church to attend calling hours for Schoharie limo crash victims; Abigail (King) Jackson, Adam “Action” Jackson, Mary (King) Dyson, Robert J. Dyson, Allison A. King, Amy (King) Steenburg, Axel J. Steenburg and Richard Steenburg Jr., on Friday Oct. 12, 2018, in Amsterdam, N.Y. The Albany Times Union via AP John Carl D'Annibale