Crazy huge alligator named ‘Chubbs’ spotted again at golf course

Saudi Arabia warned it will respond to any "threats" against it as its stock market plunged, after President Trump warned of "severe punishment" over the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.
Hurricane Michael left downed power lines, fallen trees, and debris strewn across neighborhoods in Panama City Beach, Florida, after the storm spun north on Thursday, October 11. The beachfront town is about 30 miles northwest of Mexico Beach.
The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday that the death penalty is unconstitutional, because it is “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling was part of a 1996 Tacoma case, in which the murderer was sentenced to death.
The International Space Station tweeted out footage from cameras outside the station showing Hurricane Michael at 12:13 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. ET on Oct. 9. At the time the storm was moving over the Gulf of Mexico.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided this video tour of the church's new temple in Meridian that explains its importance to members of the faith. The church does not allow video or still photography inside the temple during pub
Meridian software engineer Ryan Thompson devoted 80 hours of design time and 20 hours of building time to recreating his scale model of the new Meridian Idaho Temple built on Linder Road by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the time at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.
