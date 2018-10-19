A look at Afghanistan’s parliamentary elections on Saturday

In this Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018 photo, a bus is covered with posters for candidate, Alhaj Abdul Hossain Hossainzada, ahead of parliamentary elections, in Kabul, Afghanistan. The elections are being held Saturday despite deep security concerns and ongoing fighting in as many as 20 out of the country’s 34 provinces. The vote comes amid a particularly vicious campaign by the Taliban and the Islamic State group, which have been staging near-daily attacks and there have also been concerns over the transparency of the vote. Rahmat Gul AP Photo