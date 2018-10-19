Ex-jockey Valenzuela pleads guilty to domestic violence

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2011, file photo, jockey Patrick Valenzuela, sitting aboard Acclamation, celebrates victory in the $1 million Pacific Classic horse race at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in Del Mar, Calif. Valenzuela has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic violence for slapping his girlfriend at a Southern California restaurant. The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, that the seven-time Breeders Cup winner entered the plea earlier this week, was fined nearly $900 and ordered to take domestic violence recovery classes. Lenny Ignelzi, File AP Photo