Vietnam parliament elects Communist Party chief as president

Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong is sworn in as the country’s president in Hanoi, Vietnam, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. The 74-year-old Trong was elected president by the National Assembly succeeding thelate President Tran Dai Quang who died last month after battling a viral illness for more than a year. Vietnam News Agency via AP Nguyen Phuong Hoa