Judge to hear thoughts on police reform for 2nd, final day

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2918, file photo, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, center, Chicago police Superintendent Eddie Johnson, right, and Mayor Rahm Emanuel hold up a copy of the proposed consent decree during a news conference in Chicago. A federal judge who will decide whether to approve a lengthy court-oversight plan to reform the Chicago Police Department started a highly anticipated two-day hearing Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, by saying he would allow dozens of people to voice their opinions on the proposal. The plan hammered out by city officials and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office has widespread support in minority neighborhoods that have long been suspicious of police and complained about police misconduct. Chicago Tribune via AP, File Antonio Perez