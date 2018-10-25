Twins hire ex-Rays player, coach Rocco Baldelli as manager

FILE - In this April 8, 2015, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays’ Asdrubal Cabrera, left, celebrates with first base coach Rocco Baldelli after singling off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez during the first inning of a baseball game, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Two people with knowledge of the decision tell The Associated Press that the Minnesota Twins have hired Tampa Bay Rays assistant coach Rocco Baldelli as their new manager. The 37-year-old Baldelli replaces Paul Molitor, who was fired after four seasons with a 305-343 record. The sources spoke to The AP on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, on condition of anonymity, because the Twins had not yet made the announcement about Baldelli, who spent the last four years on the staff of Rays manager Kevin Cash. FILE - In this April 8, 2015, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays' Asdrubal Cabrera, left, celebrates with first base coach Rocco Baldelli after singling off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez during the first inning of a baseball game, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Two people with knowledge of the decision tell The Associated Press that the Minnesota Twins have hired Tampa Bay Rays assistant coach Rocco Baldelli as their new manager. Chris O'Meara, File FILE - In this April 8, 2015, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays' Asdrubal Cabrera, left, celebrates with first base coach Rocco Baldelli after singling off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Miguel Gonzalez during the first inning of a baseball game, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Two people with knowledge of the decision tell The Associated Press that the Minnesota Twins have hired Tampa Bay Rays assistant coach Rocco Baldelli as their new manager. AP Photo