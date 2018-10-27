Veterans’ lives, experiences celebrated at new Ohio museum

A staff member browses a display during a limited media availability at the National Veterans Museum and Memorial, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. A sweeping new museum in America’s heartland honors the unifying experiences of U.S. military veterans outside the traditional trappings of military museums and war memorials. The 50,000-square-foot museum, which opens Oct. 27 in Columbus, Ohio, aims to honor, inspire, connect and educate with unique interactive experiences. John Minchillo AP Photo