Top presidential candidates in Georgia face runoff

Grigol Vashadze, Georgia’s former foreign minister and presidential candidate, center, speaks to journalists at his headquarters during the presidential election in Tbilisi, Georgia, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. Most polls show the top three candidates as Salome Zurabishvili, Grigol Vashadze and David Bakradze. Each served a stint as Georgia’s foreign minister during the presidency of now-exiled Mikheil Saakashvili. Shakh Aivazov AP Photo