Indian couple who died in Yosemite took risks for photos

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, an unidentified couple gets married at Taft Point in California’s Yosemite National Park. The viewpoint overlooks Yosemite Valley, including El Capitan, a popular vertical ascent for rock climbers across the globe. Yosemite National Park officials have identified two people who died after falling from a popular overlook as a man and a woman from India who were living and working in the United States. Park officials said Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 they were 29-year-old Vishnu Viswanath and his 30-year-old female companion, Meenakshi Moorthy. Park officials recovered their bodies about 800 feet (245 meters) below Taft Point last week. Amanda Lee Myers, File AP Photo