‘Super coral’ scientist dies in Hawaii at age 56

In this Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology director Ruth Gates talks about her project to create “super coral” near her lab on Coconut Island in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Gates, who dedicated much of her career to saving the world’s fragile and deteriorating coral reefs, has died at age 56. The University of Hawaii, where Gates was the director of the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology, said Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, that the researcher died in Honolulu on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo