Democrat’s campaign boots undercover conservative volunteer

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2018, file photo, Abigail Spanberger gestures during a debate with Virginia Congressman Dave Brat, R-Va., at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, Va. A woman working for a conservative group that creates undercover “sting” videos tried to infiltrate the campaign of Spanberger, a Democratic former CIA agent who is running for Congress in Virginia, campaign officials said. A campaign manager for Spanberger confronted the woman Wednesday, Oct. 31, and asked her to leave, a video released by the campaign shows. Steve Helber, File AP Photo