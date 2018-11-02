Koreas to inform IOC of intent to co-host 2032 Games

Roh Tae-kang, right, South Korea’s vice minister of culture and sports, shakes hands with his North Korean counterpart Won Kil U while posing for a photo during a meeting at the inter-Korean liaison office in Kaesong, North Korea, Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. North and South Korea agreed to officially inform the International Olympic Committee of their intent to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics. Yonhap via AP Korea Pool