Aussie nun who angered Duterte forced to leave Philippines

Australian Roman Catholic nun Sister Patricia Fox receives flowers from children of informal settlers as she arrives for a visit to the Redemptorist Church prior to her departure for Australia Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 in suburban Paranaque city, south of Manila, Philippines. Sister Fox decided to leave after 27 years in the country after the Immigration Bureau denied her application for the extension of her visa. The Philippine immigration bureau has ordered the deportation of Fox who has angered the president by joining anti-government rallies. Bullit Marquez AP Photo