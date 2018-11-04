AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump presidency faces high stakes in midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has been acting like a candidate on the ballot this week, staging daily double-header rallies and blasting out ads for Republicans up for election on Tuesday. Given the stakes for his presidency, he might as well be.
A knot of investigations. Partisan gridlock. A warning shot for his re-election bid. Trump faces potentially debilitating fallout should Republicans lose control of one or both chambers in Congress, ending two years of GOP hegemony in Washington. A White House that has struggled to stay on course under favorable circumstances would be tested in dramatic ways. A president who often battles his own party, would face a far less forgiving opposition.
On the flip side, if Republicans maintain control of the House and Senate, that's note only a victory for the GOP, but a validation of Trump's brand of politics and his unconventional presidency. That result, considered less likely even within the White House, would embolden the president as he launches his own re-election bid.
White House aides insist the president doesn't spend much time contemplating defeat, but he has begun to try to calibrate expectations. He has focused on the competitive Senate races the final days of his scorched-earth campaign blitz, and has distanced himself from blame should Republicans lose the House. If that happens, he intends to claim victory, arguing his efforts on the campaign trail narrowed GOP losses and helped them hold the Senate, according to a person familiar with Trump's thinking who asked for anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss White House conversations by name.
Throughout the campaign, Trump has been tested out other explanations — pointing to historical headwinds for the party of an incumbent president and complaining about a rash of GOP retirements this year. He told the AP last month that he won't bear any responsibility should Democrats take over.
___
Anxious politicians and volunteers make final election push
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Republican, Rep. Martha McSally, wore a maroon and gold Arizona State University T-shirt and jeans as she belted out the national anthem at the school's homecoming game Saturday. The Democrat, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, wore a canary-yellow dress and eight-inch platform shoes with cactus applique as she presided over the coin toss.
But the crowd of 46,000 greeted both U.S. Senate candidates the same way: with a mix of cheers and boos.
It was a fitting kickoff to the anxious final weekend before the 2018 midterms , a campaign that seemingly launched the day after Donald Trump was elected president two years ago that is climaxing in the shadow of a bomb plot targeting Democratic leaders and the worst anti-Semitic shooting in the nation's history. Each side is doing everything it can to mobilize voters this weekend, warning of the dire consequences of failure.
Democrats are counting on wresting control of the U.S. House from Republicans and hoping for a longshot series of wins to win back the Senate as well. But Republicans are optimistic they can gain seats in a Senate map heavy on red states and haven't given up on holding the House.
Neither side wanted to leave anything on the field in the final weekend. "I've never been so sleepless, so restless as I have been" since Trump was elected, Sudi Farokhnia, a risk manager in Orange County, California, said before leaving a rally to volunteer for Democratic congressional candidate Katie Porter. Farokhnia has spent hours phone-banking for Porter, who is challenging Republican Rep. Mimi Walters.
___
Tired and angry, migrant caravan splinters in Mexican state
ISLA, Mexico (AP) — A 4,000-strong caravan of Central American migrants traveling through Mexico split up into several groups with one spending the night in a town in the coastal state of Veracruz and other migrants continuing toward the country's capital.
The divisions came during a tense day in which tempers flared and some migrants argued with caravan organizers and criticized Mexican officials. They were upset that Veracruz Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes had reneged on an offer late Friday to provide buses on Saturday to leapfrog the migrants to Mexico City.
The migrants trekked to the town of Isla, about 700 miles (1,126 kilometers) south of the U.S. border, where several thousand stopped to rest, eat and receive medical attention. They planned to spend the night there before departing at 5 a.m. Sunday en route to the town of Cordoba.
But other migrants, mainly men and the younger members of the group, kept on walking or hitching rides toward Puebla and Mexico City. They hunkered down for the night in Juan Rodriguez Clara or Tierra Blanca farther along the route.
"We think that it is better to continue together with the caravan. We are going to stay with it and respect the organizers," Luis Euseda, a 32-year-old from Tegucigalpa, Honduras who is traveling with his wife Jessica Fugon, said in Isla. "Others went ahead, maybe they have no goal, but we do have a goal and it is to arrive."
___
Obama to rally for Indiana senator who backs Trump policies
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former President Barack Obama's national campaign tour to boost Democratic candidates takes an unusual path Sunday with an Indiana rally for Sen. Joe Donnelly, who has sounded more like Donald Trump while trying to persuade voters in the conservative Midwestern state to grant him a second term.
Obama's rally for the Democratic senator in Gary will be sandwiched between his successor's trips to the state Friday and Monday on behalf of GOP Senate candidate Mike Braun.
For Braun, a businessman who has campaigned as a steadfast Trump ally, the current president's appearances in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne are no-brainers in a state he won two years ago by 19 points. But for Donnelly, who frequently touts how often he votes with Trump, the Obama rally is a little more complicated.
"If he does need to inoculate himself from some of his firmer conservative rhetoric, it's a pretty effective way to do it," said Christina Hale, a former state lawmaker and the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 2016.
Donnelly has angered some Democrats by tacking to the right in recent weeks and embracing some of Trump's pet priorities, such as building a border wall with Mexico.
___
WWI centenary to be marked in London and Paris, not Berlin
BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on French soil, and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will be in London at a ceremony in Westminster Abby with Queen Elizabeth II.
But while the leaders visit the capitals of Germany's wartime enemies, at home there are no national commemorations planned for the centenary of the Nov. 11 armistice that brought an end to the four-year war that killed more than 2 million of its troops and left 4 million wounded.
Next week, German parliament is holding a combined commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the declaration of the first German republic, the 80th anniversary of the brutal Nazi-era pogrom against Jews known as the Night of Broken Glass, and the 29th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Almost as an afterthought, parliament notes there's also art exhibition in the lobby called "1914/1918 - Not Then, Not Now, Not Ever."
More than just being on the losing side of the World War 1, it's what came next that is really behind Germany's lack of commemorative events.
For Germany, the Nov. 11 armistice did not mean peace like it did in France and Britain. The war's end gave rise to revolution and street fighting between far-left and far-right factions. It also brought an end to the monarchy, years of hyperinflation, widespread poverty and hunger, and helped create the conditions that brought the Nazis to power in 1933.
___
Yoga shooter appeared to have made misogynistic videos
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A brooding military veteran and former teacher appeared to have made videos in which he railed at women and blacks, years before he fatally shot two women at a Florida yoga studio, wounded five other people and then killed himself.
The Friday evening shooting at a busy upscale shopping plaza jolted the state capital and police said they were still searching for a motive that led to the deaths of a Florida State University student and a well-known local doctor who was a member of the school faculty.
But details about 40-year-old Scott Paul Beierle began to emerge in the hours after, including that he had once been banned from FSU's campus and had been arrested twice for grabbing women even though the charges were ultimately dropped.
Beierle, who had moved to the central Florida town of Deltona after getting a graduate degree from FSU, appeared to post a series of videos on YouTube in 2014 where he called women "whores" if they dated black men, said many black women were "disgusting" and described himself as a misogynist.
A Tallahassee police spokesman would not confirm or deny the videos were Beierle's. However, the man speaking in the videos looks like Beierle and biographical details mentioned in the videos match known facts about Beierle, including details about his military service. Also, the poster's YouTube username included the word "Scott," Beierle's first name. The existence of the videos was first reported by BuzzFeed.
___
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in Wisconsin hit-and-run crash
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (AP) — A pickup truck lurched off a road in western Wisconsin Saturday and hit a group of Girl Scouts picking up trash in a ditch, leaving three girls and one adult dead and critically injuring a fourth girl, police said.
Sgt. Daniel Sokup of the Lake Hallie Police Department said the driver of the black Ford F-150 pickup truck fled the scene but later turned himself in. He identified the driver as Colton Treu, 21, of Chippewa, Falls, Wisconsin.
Sokup said Treu will be charged with four counts of homicide through the negligent use of a vehicle. Sokup said the crash happened before a hill and there were no blind spots.
"The area is not an unsafe area," he said. Sokup said it was not immediately known if there were other factors that might have led the driver to leave the road.
The crash happened late Saturday morning as the girls were picking up litter in a ditch in Lake Hallie, a town about 95 miles (153 kilometers) east of Minneapolis. The pickup was heading north and crossed over a lane and went into the ditch, striking the group.
___
High turnout as Pacific archipelago votes on independence
NOUMEA, New Caledonia (AP) — Voters turned out in exceptional numbers Sunday to decide whether the French South Pacific territory of New Caledonia should break free from the European country that claimed it in the mid-19th century.
The territory's High Commissioner estimated that close to three-quarters of the territory's registered voters had cast ballots an hour before polls closed Sunday evening, a far more robust turnout than in New Caledonia's provincial election in 2014.
Results were expected later Sunday. From Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron was to speak about the territory's future and its choice in a televised address.
The independence vote marked a milestone for the archipelago that lies east of Australia and has sun-kissed lagoons as well as a mining industry for nickel, a metal used in electronics manufacturing.
More than 174,000 registered voters were invited to answer the question: "Do you want New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty and become independent?" At the 284 polling stations, they were given two slips of paper to choose from, one marked "OUI" ("Yes") and the other "NON."
___
China seeks to rebrand global image with import expo
BEIJING (AP) — Facing a blizzard of trade complaints, China is throwing an "open for business" import fair hosted by President Xi Jinping to rebrand itself as a welcoming market and positive global force.
More than 3,000 companies from 130 countries selling everything from Egyptian dates to factory machinery are attending the China International Import Expo , opening Monday in the commercial hub of Shanghai. Its VIP guest list includes prime ministers and other leaders from Russia, Pakistan and Vietnam.
The United States, fighting a tariff war with Beijing, has no plans to send a high-level envoy.
Xi's government is emphasizing the promise of China's growing consumer market to help defuse complaints Beijing abuses the global trading system by reneging on promises to open its industries.
"This says, look, we're not a global parasite that is creating massive deficits, we are buying goods," said Kerry Brown, a Chinese politics specialist at King's College London.
___
Tagovailoa, No. 1 Alabama roll past No. 4 LSU, 29-0
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa looked untethered by the brace on his right knee when he galloped for a 44-yard touchdown.
He looked unfazed by the first interception he'd thrown all season, responding minutes later with passes of 29 and 25 yards for a two-play scoring drive shortly before halftime.
Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes to go with his long scoring run in what was supposed to be his toughest test this season, Alabama's defense stifled No. 4 LSU, and the top-ranked Crimson Tide remained unbeaten with a 29-0 victory Saturday night.
Alabama (9-0, 6-0 SEC, No. 1 CFP) had no victories over a team currently ranked in the top 20 entering Death Valley. But if there were any questions about the Tide's ability to handle a highly ranked team in a hostile environment, they've been answered resoundingly.
"We really wanted to make a statement in this game. A lot of people talk about our schedule," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "What better opportunity is there to make a statement than the circumstance we were in."
Comments