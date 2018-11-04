Egypt says perpetrators of attack against Christians killed

Relatives and friends carry the coffin of, Maria Kamal, after funeral service at the Church of Great Martyr Prince Tadros, in Minya, Egypt, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Coptic Christians in the Egyptian town of Minya prepared to bury their dead, a day after militants ambushed three buses carrying Christian pilgrims on their way to a remote desert monastery, killing several and wounding others. Amr Nabil AP Photo