Iowa winner claims huge Powerball jackpot

Lerynne West, of Redfield, Iowa, arrives to claim her share of a nearly $700 million Powerball prize, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa. West was one of two winners of a $688 million jackpot drawn Oct. 27. She’ll share the prize with someone who bought the other winning ticket in New York City. Charlie Neibergall AP Photo