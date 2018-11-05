Jury selection begins for El Chapo’s US trial

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo provided U.S. law enforcement, authorities escort Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, center, from a plane to a waiting caravan of SUVs at Long Island MacArthur Airport, in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. Jury selection has begun under tight security at the New York trial of the Mexican drug lord. Potential jurors were quizzed Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, about their attitudes on drug trafficking and how much attention they’ve paid to news reports about Guzman. (U.S. law enforcement via AP, File) AP