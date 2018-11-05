New Zealand fisherman’s ocean rescue of toddler ‘miraculous’

In this Oct. 29, 2018 photo fisherman Gus Hutt is with his wife Sue where he saved saved 18-month-old Malachi Reeve after he had escaped from his parents’ tent at Matata Beach, near Whakatane, New Zealand. Hutt was fishing when he plucked a toddler from the ocean in a “miraculous” rescue after thinking he was watching a doll float past. Whakatane Beacon via AP Troy Baker