UN verifies 200 mass graves left by Islamic State in Iraq

FILE - This image May, 2015, file, photo released by the the Mass Graves Directorate of the Kurdish Regional Government shows a human skull in a mass grave containing Yazidis killed by Islamic State militants in the Sinjar region of northern Iraq. U.N. investigators said Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 that they have verified the location of more than 200 mass grave sites from the time of the Islamic State group’s reign in northern Iraq, containing the bodies of between 6,000 and 12,000 victims. (Kurdish Mass Graves Directorate via AP, File) AP