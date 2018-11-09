Report: Tibetan dies of self-immolation in protest of China

FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2015 file photo, tourists take photos of the Potala Palace beneath a security camera in Lhasa, capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China. A Tibetan man set himself on fire in a traditionally Tibetan area of China’s Sichuan province and died in a protest Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, a rights monitoring group reported. Aritz Parra, File AP Photo