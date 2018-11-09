Twins’ Joe Mauer retiring after 15 seasons

FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Twins’ Joe Mauer acknowledges a standing ovation as he donned catcher’s gear and caught for one pitch against a Chicago White Sox batter in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Minneapolis. Mauer began his career as a catcher before switching to first base. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Mauer has taken out an ad in its Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, paper to announce his retirement. Jim Mone, File AP Photo