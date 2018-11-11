Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, bottom left, is tackled by Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith, top left, outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, center, and free safety Xavier Woods during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, bottom left, is tackled by Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Jaylon Smith, top left, outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, center, and free safety Xavier Woods during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke AP Photo

Nation & World

Elliott, Prescott lead Cowboys past Eagles 27-20

By ROB MAADDI AP Pro Football Writer

November 11, 2018 08:34 PM

PHILADELPHIA

Ezekiel Elliott had 151 yards rushing and his go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter helped the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-20 on Sunday night.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles fell to 4-5 with their third straight loss at home while the Cowboys improved to 4-5.

Dak Prescott had 270 yards passing, tossed for one touchdown and also ran for a score. Elliott also had a TD reception.

Carson Wentz threw a pair of TD passes to Zach Ertz, but his pass to Ertz on fourth down fell a yard short of a first down at the Cowboys 29 with 1:09 left. The Eagles got the ball back at their 32 with 40 seconds left and drove to the Cowboys 32 for the final play. Wentz completed a pass to Ertz inside the Dallas 10. Ertz lateraled to Golden Tate but he was tackled for no gain to end it.

It was a defensive battle into the third quarter before the offenses went back-and-forth.

