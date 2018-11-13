Man charged with fraud after driving off pier, killing sons

In this Thursday, April 9, 2015 photo, divers emerge from the water as debris believed to be from a car floats to the surface where a car went off the berth and into the water at the San Pedro Slip, across from Ports O’Call in San Pedro, Calif. U.S. prosecutors have charged an Egyptian father with fraudulently collecting insurance payouts after driving his family off a Los Angeles pier and killing his two severely autistic sons. Prosecutors said Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, that Ali Elmezayen had purchased $6 million in insurance policies to cover his family in the event of an accidental death two years before the 2015 deaths. The Orange County Register via AP Steve McCrank