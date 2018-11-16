Disputed Sri Lankan PM faces 2nd no-confidence motion

Supporters of the United National Party (UNP) and ousted Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe burn coffins to represent the death of democracy during a protest against the government of disputed Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Sri Lanka has been in a crisis since Oct. 26, when President Maithripala Sirisena suddenly fired Wickremesinghe and replaced him with Rajapaksa. Sirisena had also suspended Parliament, apparently to allow Rajapaksa time to gather support among lawmakers. Rukmal Gamage AP Photo