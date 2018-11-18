Jurgen Stock, Secretary General of Interpol, right, and commander-in-chief of Dubai Police Abdullah Al Marri arrive for a press conference at the opening day of 87th International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) General Assembly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.
Jurgen Stock, Secretary General of Interpol, right, and commander-in-chief of Dubai Police Abdullah Al Marri arrive for a press conference at the opening day of 87th International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) General Assembly in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. Kamran Jebreili AP Photo
Interpol meets to select new president after China’s arrest

The Associated Press

November 18, 2018 12:09 AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Interpol member-states are gathering in Dubai to select a new president after the agency's former leader was detained in China.

Meng Hongwei— who was China's vice minister of public security while also leading Interpol — went missing while on a trip to China in September. It later emerged that the long-time Communist Party insider with decades of experience in China's security apparatus was detained as part of a wider anti-corruption sweep.

Interpol's annual general assembly began on Sunday and runs until Wednesday, when member-states will vote on a new president for the coming year.

Interpol member-states will also be deciding whether to accept Kosovo as a full member, which would allow officials there to file red notices of arrest for Serbian officials that Kosovo considers war criminals.

