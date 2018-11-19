FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, Houthi Shiite fighters guard a street leading to the residence of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa, Yemen. A senior leader from Yemen’s Houthi rebels says that for the sake of peace efforts the group will halt rocket fire into Saudi Arabia, its larger northern neighbor who is leading a U.S.-backed Arab coalition to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, Houthi Shiite fighters guard a street leading to the residence of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh, in Sanaa, Yemen. A senior leader from Yemen’s Houthi rebels says that for the sake of peace efforts the group will halt rocket fire into Saudi Arabia, its larger northern neighbor who is leading a U.S.-backed Arab coalition to restore Yemen’s internationally recognized government. Hani Mohammed, File AP Photo
Despite UN call for Yemen truce, new clashes around key port

By AHMED AL-HAJ Associated Press

November 19, 2018 11:46 PM

SANAA, Yemen

Yemeni officials and witnesses say fighting between Saudi-led coalition forces and Shiite rebels has flared up again around the Red Sea port city of Hodeida despite U.N. calls for a cease-fire there.

They say coalition airstrikes hit the rebels, known as Houthis, in and around Hodeida late Monday. Earlier, the rebels said they'd fired a ballistic missile the previous night into Saudi Arabia in response to an attempted border incursion and another airstrike.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to talk to reporters; the witnesses did so for fear for their safety.

The coalition has waged war against the rebels since March 2015; tens of thousands of people have been killed.

The U.N. is trying to end the conflict and has proposed a new resolution.

