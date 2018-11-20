Iraqi town fearful as battle against IS rages next door

In this Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018 photo, an Iraqi soldier watches smoke rising after an airstrike by US-led International coalition warplanes against ISIS, on the border between Syria and Iraq in Qaim, Anbar province, Iraq. More than a year after this Iraqi town was freed from the Islamic State group, booms from airstrikes still echo and columns of smoke are visible, rising beyond the earthen berms and concrete walls marking the border with Syria. On the other side, the fight is raging to capture one of the militant group’s last enclaves. Hadi Mizban AP Photo