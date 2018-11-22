EU uneasy over continued detention of activists in Turkey

CORRECTS DATE Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, shakes hands with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini prior to their meeting, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Mogherini and EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn are meeting Turkish officials for talks focusing on Turkey’s long-stalled membership bid, days after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signaled Turkey would not abide by European Court of Human Rights ruling calling on it to release a jailed former pro-Kurdish opposition leader. Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool Cem Ozdel