Singapore’s ruling party signals choice of next PM

FILE - In this April 6, 2018, file photo, Singapore’s Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat delivers his opening address at the start of the ASEAN Finance Ministers’ Meetings in Singapore. Singapore’s ruling party has promoted Heng to No. 2 post, making him a likely choice to succeed the prime minister. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has said he hopes to step down in four years. Wong Maye-E, File AP Photo