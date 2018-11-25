Egypt creates new human rights watchdog - to protect itself

In this Nov. 8, 2017 file photo, Egyptian security officers guard a courthouse, in Cairo. Egypt has created a new high-powered human rights watchdog agency, but its primary mission isn’t to protect Egyptians from violations. Instead, the body is primarily aimed at protecting the government from allegations of rights abuses, especially those made by international groups. The new body reflects an attitude of the state under President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi that sees accusations of human rights violations to be intended to undermine the government and cause instability. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo