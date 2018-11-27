Nation & World

Correction: Fatal Shooting-Detroit Freeway story

The Associated Press

November 27, 2018 08:20 AM

DETROIT

In a story Nov. 26 about an inmate being fatally shot during a struggle on a Detroit-area freeway, The Associated Press, relying on information from The Detroit News, misidentified the inmate. He was 23-year-old Martez Velt Webb of Detroit, not 28-year-old Martez Jamario Webb.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Jail inmate fatally shot in ambulance struggle identified

A jail inmate fatally shot during a struggle inside an ambulance on a Detroit-area freeway has been identified

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a jail inmate who was fatally shot during a struggle inside an ambulance on a Detroit-area freeway.

Wayne County Undersheriff Daniel Pfannes on Monday identified the inmate as 23-year-old Martez Velt Webb of Detroit.

Pfannes has said a private ambulance company was transporting Webb from a hospital to a Wayne County jail when the struggle with a sheriff's deputy occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Friday on a freeway north of downtown Detroit.

During a news conference Monday, Pfannes said he could not say what led to the struggle. He says Webb was in a wheelchair at the time.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries.

