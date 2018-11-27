Uganda faces pressure to probe 2016 massacre by military

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 file photo, a man holds a photograph of his relative as he waits in a line to identify bodies from the fighting the previous weekend, some heavily burned, at the mortuary in Kasese, Uganda. On Nov. 27, 2018 the United States are urging that Ugandan authorities fully investigate a military attack on a tribal king’s palace two years ago that killed over 100 civilians. Arne Gillis, File AP Photo