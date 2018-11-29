Cuba says the US is unfairly denying diplomatic visas

Deputy Director for the United States division of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs Johana Tablada speaks to reporters in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Cuba accused the government of the United States of hindering the fragile diplomatic relations by denying visas to their representatives in the Cuban embassy in Washington and distorting reality to generate new tensions between the two countries in a moment of already distant relations. Desmond Boylan AP Photo