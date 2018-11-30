The Latest: Dallas police chief says shooting was tragic

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2017, file photo provided by Harding University in Search, Ark., shows Botham Jean leading worship at a university presidential reception in Dallas. Jean was shot and killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his apartment in Dallas. The former Dallas police officer has been indicted on a murder charge announced Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Guyger was arrested days after the Sept. 6 shooting that killed 26-year-old Jean, who was from the Caribbean island nation of St. Lucia. Harding University via AP, File Jeff Montgomery